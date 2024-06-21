Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.64

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.64 ($41.55) and traded as high as €38.98 ($41.91). Accor shares last traded at €38.44 ($41.33), with a volume of 767,334 shares trading hands.
Accor Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is €40.32 and its 200 day moving average is €38.64.
About Accor
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.