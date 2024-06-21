Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.42

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.42 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 62.22 ($0.79). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 25,324 shares.

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.66.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

