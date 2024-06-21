Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

