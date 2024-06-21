Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.41

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $17.80. Adecco Group shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 50,845 shares.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Increases Dividend

Adecco Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8351 per share. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

