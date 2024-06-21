Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $276.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.74. The company has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.98 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.