Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

