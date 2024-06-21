Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.60

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.85. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,985 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

