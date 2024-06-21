Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.