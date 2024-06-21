Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

AAV opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

