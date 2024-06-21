Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$15.00 price objective by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

