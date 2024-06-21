Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In other news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.