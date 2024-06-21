AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Price Down 1.5%

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 53,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 71,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AEON Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 261.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.