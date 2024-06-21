Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 120 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1,263.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Hershey stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $261.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

