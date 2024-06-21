Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 1,595 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,051,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,650,000 after purchasing an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.