Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 1,739 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $107.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

