Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 175,212 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,212 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.58% of SSR Mining worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,052,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 619,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.61 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

