Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 384 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG stock opened at $380.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.50. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

