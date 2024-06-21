Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 4,833 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.