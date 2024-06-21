Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 491 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.