Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 5,363 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1,473.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $307.77 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $276.89 and a one year high of $423.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.39 and its 200 day moving average is $365.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

