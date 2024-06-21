Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 9,830 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 209.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 10,524.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

