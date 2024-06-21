Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

