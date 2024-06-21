Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

