Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 318.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
