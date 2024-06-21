Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 12,051 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 296.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Oshkosh stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

