Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 30,918 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 258.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Tapestry by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,156 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

