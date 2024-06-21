Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 38,318 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 320.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

