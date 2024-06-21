Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 8,499 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

