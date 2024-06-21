Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $235.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

