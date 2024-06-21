Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $458,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $177,068,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $70,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $27,152,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $4,873,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Shares of BIRK opened at $61.14 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

