Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Up 1.0 %

R stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.