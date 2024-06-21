Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 108.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $707,782 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

