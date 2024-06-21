Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $194.13 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

