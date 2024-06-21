Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

