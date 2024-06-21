Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 322.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 368.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 51,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 22.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

