Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 454,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

