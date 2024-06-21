Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 357.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,486 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AES by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 204,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 370.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

