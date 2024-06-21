Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 7,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 390,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC opened at $34.06 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

