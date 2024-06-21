Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.93 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 312.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

