Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.27 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,010,860 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after buying an additional 267,480 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

