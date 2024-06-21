Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,625,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 729,306 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

