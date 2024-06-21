Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Premier worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Premier by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,075 shares of company stock worth $1,328,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PINC opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

