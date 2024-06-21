Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in UGI by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 197,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 255,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $22.85 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.