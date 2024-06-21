Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,808,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,500,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 30.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after buying an additional 985,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

