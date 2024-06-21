Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $3.11 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in General Motors by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

