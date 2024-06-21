Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $4.83 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 59.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

