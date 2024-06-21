Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 284.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $689,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $469,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 7.5% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

