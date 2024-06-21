Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Popular Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $93.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

