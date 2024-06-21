Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 11,428 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 282.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $157.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

