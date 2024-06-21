Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 1,341 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

